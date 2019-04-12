PlayStation Network Name Change Feature Launches Today

Sony announced on Wednesday that the long-requested feature that gives PlayStation Network users the option to change their name will finally be rolling out. The feature’s going live on Wednesday and will allow anyone with a PlayStation 4 to change their online ID though either a web browser or within the PlayStation 4 system’s settings. Contrary to what was said in the original announcement post though, not every game that’s been released after the predetermined cutoff date for name changes will support the feature.

The name change feature was announced late last year when Sony said it would allow some PlayStation 4 users to preview the feature and see how it works. Any game published after April 1, 2018, would support the feature, Sony originally said, but the preview period led to the realization that this wasn’t 100% true. There was an instance where a game published after that date didn’t fully support the feature which means some additional games may also not support name changes.

“All PS4 games originally published on or after April 1, 2018 have been developed to support the online ID change feature. However, since they have not all been specifically tested with the feature, we cannot guarantee that they will support it. For more details and information, we encourage you to refer to the list of tested games before making a change to your online ID. Do keep in mind that the large majority of most actively played PS4 games support the feature.”

To change a PSN profile name, users can go to their PlayStation 4’s settings and head to the Account Management option, then to Account Information, next to Profile, and finally to their Online ID. From a web browser, it’s as simple as signing into a PSN account, selecting the PSN Profile option, and choosing the Edit option that’s next to the Online ID.

Everyone gets one name change for free, but each subsequent change costs either $9.99 or $4.99 depending on whether you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber or not. There aren’t any restrictions on how many times a name can be changed, and users can revert back to their old IDs whenever they want.

Full details on the name change feature can be seen through this PlayStation Blog post.

