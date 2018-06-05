PlayStation Now Library Hits Impressive Milestone, Summer Deals Announced

The PlayStation Now streaming service is celebrating an incredible milestone as the over 650 titles are now available for players to enjoy! In addition to the titles added recently, the team over at Sony also had some other exciting new to share with PlayStation fans.

“Today also marks the start of our summer price promotion for PlayStation Now. From today through September 25, we are bringing back the $9.99 intro offer and 12-month subscription for a limited time. Get your first month for $9.99 (new subscribers only) or lock in another 12 months of PS Now for just $99.99,” said Brian Dunn Sr Product Marketing Manager, SIEA in a prepared statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are all the new games available to stream on PS4 and PC starting today:

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Firefighters: The Simulation

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

Table Top Racing

Wild Arms 3

PS3 → PS4 upgrades:

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

They also included which titles were the most popular for the month of May:

Red Dead Redemption

God of War 1 (Original)

God of War 3 Remastered

Mortal Kombat

Fallout: New Vegas

WWE 2K16

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

NBA 2K16

Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

“If you haven’t tried PlayStation Now yet, check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service today. PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to an ever-growing library with new games added every month, and no game downloads required. PS4 save data in PS Now is also compatible with PS Plus cloud saves, so you can upload/download save files to and from your own console.”

For those interested in getting in on the PlayStation Now service, it’s $9.99 for the first month for new subscribers, and then from there its 100 dollars for 12-months. Sony explains the limited time offer as “The introductory offer of $9.99 for the first month (new subscribers only), the 12-month subscription for $99.99, and the Plus-exclusive 3 months for $29.99, are all available for a limited time until September 25. So act fast. Note that in order to take advantage of the $9.99 intro offer, you will need to purchase that directly, as the seven-day trial will transition into the standard monthly subscription.”

To learn more and to get into the PlayStation spirit before E3 on June 11th, you can check out the full blog post here.