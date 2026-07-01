PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita to Officially Close in 2027

Sony has announced that it will be shutting down the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita platforms next year. All the way back in 2021, Sony initially announced its plans to shutter the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita. However, this move was met with such intense backlash from PlayStation fans that Sony reversed course on the decision, which has since led to the digital marketplaces on both legacy platforms remaining live. And while it seemed likely that Sony would eventually return to make this move once again, that time is now upon us.

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In an announcement shared to the PlayStation Blog today, Sony announced its new timeline for the shutdown of the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita. Those in Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, and other Latin American and Middle Eastern countries will begin seeing the storefront close by as early as August 2026, with the marketplace completely vanishing by the end of the year. As for those in all other regions around the globe, including North America, Europe, and Japan, the PS Store will then shutter one year from today in July 2027. An exact date in July 2027 for when this shutdown will happen wasn’t provided by Sony, but more details will likely emerge closer to this time.

When it comes to the reasoning behind this decision, Sony blamed it on the PS Store’s architecture on these older PlayStation platforms that doesn’t allow for modernized payment systems. Although this could play a factor, the reality is that Sony likely doesn’t want to continue paying money to keep the PS Store alive on these platforms any longer. As such, shutting down the storefront on PS3 and PS Vita is an easy cost-cutting measure for the company to make.

“As the PlayStation Store continues to evolve to support modern commerce systems, including updated payment processing standards, PS3 and PS Vita are no longer able to support these updates at the level required,” Sony wrote. “We know this news may be disappointing to PS3 and PS Vita players who hold a special place in their hearts for this generation of gaming. PS3 and PS Vita represent an important era in our PlayStation history, so this was not an easy decision for us to make.”

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