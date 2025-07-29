PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2025 Revealed

Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to several games as part of their membership. With July wrapping up, Sony has just revealed the games headed for the subscription service in August. And if you thought that the lineup for the 15th anniversary was big, things aren’t slowing down any time soon. August 2025’s new additions to PS Plus include some solid games, making this another exciting month for members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS Plus monthly games lineup for August will include three new games, available for all members. The new titles arrive on August 5th for members at all subscription tiers. If you’ve had your eye on anything from last month’s lineup, you have until August 5th to add the games to your library to keep. Once the titles turn over, prior games will no longer be available. Now, let’s dig into the new games headed our way in August.

Lies of P

Image courtesy of NEOWIZ

The highlight this month is no doubt Pinocchio-inspired Soulslike Lies of P. The game seldom goes on sale for less than $40, so having it up for grabs via PS Plus is a pretty deal. The game will be available for PS5 and PS4. Gamers on both consoles can add it to their libraries this month for free so long as they subscribe to the Essential tier or above for PS Plus.

Day Z

Along with Lies of P, PlayStation Plus is also adding a zombie survival game, Day Z. This multiplayer game lets up to 60 players battle it out to avoid zombies and survive in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s truly hardcore, with no checkpoints or saves. When you die, it really is game over, and you’ll have to start from the beginning. It is available for PS4.

My Hero One’s Justice 2

Combat in arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2

Finally, rounding out this month’s slate of new monthly games is My Hero One’s Justice 2. This beloved 3D arena fighter has a highly anticipated follow-up coming out in the form of My Hero Academia All’s Justice. So, this addition is incredibly timely for new and returning My Hero Academia fans looking to experience earlier titles in the franchise. This is another title geared specifically for PS4.

These games will all be available starting on August 5th. Along with the new titles, PS Plus subscribers can also claim a handful of special 15th Anniversary Avatars. New avatars from big games like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo 4, and other prior PS Plus games will be available to claim starting on August 5th, as well. These are all free with your PS Plus membership, giving you a chance to customize your in-game look at no additional cost.

Games on this list will be free to claim for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. The bonus anniversary avatars are also available for all tiers. This lineup will be replaced when September’s games arrive, so you’ve got about a month to add them to your library.

Will you be adding any of these new August 2025 PS Plus games to your library? Let us know in the comments below!