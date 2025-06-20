New Look at Next My Hero Academia Game Leaks Online

Rumors about a new My Hero Academia game have been circulating for a while now. In March, the company behind Weekly Shonen Jump filed a trademark for All’s Justice. The name’s similarity to My Hero One’s Justice led many gamers to believe that the trademark might indicate a third game in the series. Thus far, no new My Hero Academic game has been officially confirmed, but a new leak makes it look even more likely that we’ll have an announcement soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beloved manga and anime My Hero Academia has spawned a fair number of video games. However, My Hero One’s Justice and its sequel, My Hero One’s Justice 2, are some of the most popular and most highly rated. The second game came out back in 2020, which means it’s high time for a third installment. After the All’s Justice trademark sparked fan hopes, new intel suggests we may soon learn more about a possible third game in the series.

THAT IS CORRECT! This is keyart + logo from "My Hero Academia: All’s Justice" the 3rd game of the series.



What I have besides this are a couple screen shots for an upcoming trailer! When that trailer will come out, I do not know… #MyHeroAcademiaAllsJustice pic.twitter.com/HY3Iv3rFkM — SérgioM3 (@SrgioM3) June 20, 2025

The leak comes from dataminer @SrgioM3 on X, who recently shared what appears to be keyart for the My Hero Academic: All’s Justice game. Sergio has been the source for some reliable leaks in the past, but nothing is official until the developer announces the game.

The image features several characters from My Hero Academia, along with what appears to be the logo for a new game. If this is indeed actual key art, it looks like the next My Hero Academia game will be called My Hero Academia: All’s Justice. It’s not yet clear what kind of game it will be, but if it is a third installment in the My Hero One’s Justice series, it’s likely to follow a similar format. Both of these games were 3D arena fighters with multiplayer options, so All’s Justice may well follow a similar format.

Leak Suggests a My Hero Academia: All’s Justice Trailer Coming Soon

In addition to the key art, SergioM3 claims to have a few screenshots from an upcoming trailer for the game. As of now, the dataminer has not shared these screenshots. In fact, in a response to their initial post, SergioM3 notes that they’re not going to post the screenshots until they know more about when the trailer will release.

Combat in arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2

So, for now, we don’t know when we might actually see a trailer or official announcement for My Hero Academia: All’s Justice. However, if this intel proves accurate, it does suggest that a trailer for the game exists. That’s good news for fans of the series, as it makes it more likely that we’ll hear official confirmation of an upcoming My Hero Academia game soon. The two prior games in the series were published by Bandai Namco, meaning they will likely be involved with the third game as well. So, we’ll all be keeping an eye out for a trailer from Bandai here soon.

Are you excited for a potential new My Hero Academia video game in the One’s Justice series? What are you hoping to see in the trailer when and if it does release? Let us know in the comments below!