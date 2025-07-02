My Hero Academia All’s Justice Officially Revealed With All-New Trailer

After multiple leaks, the next video game based on My Hero Academia has been officially announced. My Hero Academia All’s Justice is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A fighting game, the narrative for All’s Justice will be centered around the final battle. Bandai Namco is calling this “a game exclusive take on the final battle from the anime.” The roster for All’s Justice has not been announced as of this writing, but producer Aoba Miyazaki stressed during today’s Bandai Namco Summer Showcase that it will be “huge.” Players can expect several characters that participated in the final battle, and they’ll be able to use their same techniques and forms that appeared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to characters that appeared in the final battle, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice will also include all of the students from Class 1-A. This marks the first time that this has ever happened in a console game based on the series, which should make it a pretty big deal. Fighting games can often be hard for casual players to jump into, but Miyazaki stressed that the goal is to make a battle system that is both “intuitive and accessible.” The first trailer for the game can be found below.

Play video

As seen in the trailer, battles in My Hero Academia All’s Justice will feature teams of three characters, with players switching between them to chain attacks together. In a new feature not in previous MHA games, Bandai Namco has added a new Rising system, in which a character’s power is boosted “by unleashing their full potential.” Unfortunately, additional details are scarce at this time, but Miyazaki promised that more information about the battle system in particular will be revealed in the near future.

The story for My Hero Academia All’s Justice is based on the original story written by Kohei Horikoshi. In a statement delivered during today’s Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, Horikoshi shared his excitement about this new game, now that the original manga has been completed. Horikoshi stressed that the expressions players will see during gameplay are “amazing,” and viewers got a glimpse of what to expect in that department from the game’s first trailer.

It remains to be seen whether My Hero Academia All’s Justice can deliver on its promise, but hopefully the end product proves exciting for those passionate about the manga and anime. Bandai Namco clearly believes in the project, as it was the first game shown during today’s showcase. Unfortunately, no information was revealed about a release window, so there’s no way of knowing exactly when we can expect to see the game. So far, fans of the series seem pretty excited, and there’s a lot of hope that All’s Justice will improve on what’s been done with the previous two MHA fighting games.

What do you think about the first trailer for My Hero Academia All’s Justice? Do you plan on checking out the game when it’s released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!