PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2025 Revealed

The month of July is just around the corner, which means new games to enjoy for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Next month happens to be the 15th anniversary for the service, and Sony is celebrating in a number of ways. Subscribers can look forward to tournaments, game trials, discounts, and more. Most importantly, fans have a trio of new games to look forward to, and it’s a pretty significant batch. All three games this month are big deals on their own, and together it makes for a really strong month overall. If you don’t already own these games, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something to enjoy.

The biggest inclusion this month is Diablo IV. Released in 2023, Diablo IV was a massive critical and commercial success story. The game was nominated for a significant number of awards that year, winning Online Game of the Year from the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Diablo IV offers both cross-play and cross-progression, so PlayStation users can pick up where they left off on a previous platform, or play with any of their friends on Xbox or PC.

diablo iv is easily the biggest addition to playstation plus for the month of july

Diablo IV is certainly the biggest game in next month’s PlayStation Plus offerings, but it’s not the only good one subscribers have to look forward to. The King of Fighters XV is also arriving, offering subscribers a chance to experience the most recent numbered entry in the series. SNK’s fighting franchise has been going strong for more than three decades, and this could be the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see why it has proven so enduring. The PlayStation Plus version is accompanied by the “Classic Leona” DLC skin, which allows players to change the character’s costume to match her design in The King of Fighters ’96.

The final new game in this month’s batch is Jusant. While not as big a name as Diablo IV or The King of Fighters XV, the game is still a worthwhile addition. Debuting in 2023, Jusant is a puzzle platforming game that follows a character climbing a tall tower. The game currently holds a Metacritic score of 85, and reviewers mostly had positive things to say upon Jusant‘s release. If this one flew under the radar for you, now might be a good opportunity to see why it was praised. Note: while Diablo IV and The King of Fighters XV are available to users on PS4 and PS5, Jusant is only playable on the latter.

If those games don’t appeal to some PlayStation Plus subscribers, hopefully the anniversary celebration will have something to enjoy. The PlayStation Plus Anniversary Cup might be the biggest inclusion, which begins on Saturday, June 28th. Players can compete in EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and additional games. Prizes include virtual currency, an exclusive avatar for PlayStation Network, and movie credits that can be redeemed through Sony Pictures Core. Sony Pictures Core is hosting a sale through August 12th as part of the PlayStation Plus anniversary, so users could take advantage of both.

