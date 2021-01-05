New PlayStation Plus Free Games for January Are Now Available

✖

The latest batch of PlayStation Plus free games are now available to claim. As revealed at the end of December, the latest and greatest free titles include the PlayStation 5 version of Maneater in addition to the PlayStation 4 versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and GreedFall. The three titles should be available from now through February 1st.

As is usual for PlayStation Plus free video games, there are a few caveats. First and foremost, these are only available to subscribers of the service. If you are playing multiplayer video games on a PlayStation console, however, you should almost certainly already be subscribed for that alone. Additionally, because they are made available as part of the service, if your subscription ends, so too does your access to these titles. Once you reinstate your subscription, however, they should reappear as available so long as they are claimed before the free period passes.

Maneater (PS5 version), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are your PlayStation Plus games for January. Full details: https://t.co/Qp0muBc8WM pic.twitter.com/JRmoEbrBtF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 30, 2020

As noted above, January 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and GreedFall are now available. Our predictions, unfortunately, turned out to be entirely wrong this time around. The titles are set to be available until Monday, February 1st. At this point, there is no telling what might be made available as part of February's lineup. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

Are you excited about the new PlayStation Plus free game rotation? Any particular video games you are looking forward to playing specifically?