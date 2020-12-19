PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for January 2021

2021 is almost here, which also means the first PlayStation Plus free games of 2021 are also almost here. That said, at the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't revealed what free PS Plus games PS4 and PS5 players can look forward to for the first month of the new year. The last few months have been great for subscribers, however, many are expecting things to get even better, anticipating that Sony will want to start off the new year with a bang. And considering how slow January 2021 is in terms of notable releases, it could prove to be much-needed. In the last two months, PlayStation Plus has treated subscribers to two free PS4 games and one free PS5 game. It's still not 100 percent obvious this will be the new standard going forward, however, for the purpose of this article we are assuming this trend will continue. Below, you can not only check out our predictions for the month, but find out why we think these games will be offered and read more about the games themselves. There will also be a trailer for each game. That said, it's important to remember that these are just predictions, which is to say, based simply on observation, the history of the service, and a knowledge of the inner workings of the industry. What these predictions aren't based on is any type of insider information, rumor, or leak. While we've accurately predicted games in the past, chances are everything below will be off base, but that's just the painful reality of probability.

Hitman 2 Reason: Hitman 3 is releasing next month via the PS4, PS5, and other platforms. Not only is it 2021's first big release, but it's one of the only notable releases in January 2021. Before it releases, IO Interactive and Sony would be smart to make Hitman 2 free. The first Hitman game has already been made free via PlayStation Plus, but not Hitman 2. For IO Interactive, once Hitman 3 releases, Hitman 2 sales will likely plummet, which means now is the perfect time to cash in a PlayStation Plus check and to generate hype and interest for Hitman 3. For Sony, it allows them to have a notable AAA game in their first offering of 2021. Further, if multi-platform gamers own Hitman 2 on PS4 or PS5, then they are more likely to stay on PS4 and PS5 with Hitman 3. About: "Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47 in the ultimate spy thriller story." prevnext

Godfall Reason: Godfall may have just released, which usually would disqualify it from PlayStation Plus, but it needs the players and injection of life that being free on PlayStation Plus can give multiplayer games. It's likely coming to Xbox and possibly other platforms at some point in 2021, but that won't matter much unless it starts to turn things around. For Gearbox and Counterplay Games, the appeal is obvious. For Sony, it not only gets to check off the PS5 box, but also help a game it dumped marketing into and held up as one of the console's bigger launch exclusives. About: "Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG." prevnext