PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2021 Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed the upcoming PlayStation Plus free video games for January 2021, and this time around, it includes three different titles with one specifically for the PlayStation 5. All total, subscribers can get their hands on the PS5 version of Maneater as well as the PlayStation 4 versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall on January 5th when the new video games rotate in.

All the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free video games apply here, of course. In order to claim these titles, players will need to be subscribers to the service, which is largely most folks considering that multiplayer is packaged in with it. Of note: Greedfall won't be available in all regions and will instead be replaced in the lineup with Assetto Corsa in the Middle East and Mistover in Japan and South Korea.

Maneater (PS5 version), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are your PlayStation Plus games for January. Full details: https://t.co/Qp0muBc8WM pic.twitter.com/JRmoEbrBtF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 30, 2020

"In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures," PlayStation says of Greedfall. "You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions."

As noted above, January 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are set to be available beginning January 5th. Our predictions, unfortunately, turned out to be entirely wrong this time around. December's PlayStation Plus offerings, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4, are available now and last through January 4th. Bugsnax also remains available on the subscription service until January 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about January's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!