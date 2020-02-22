PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for March 2020

In a matter of days, Sony Interactive Entertainment will reveal PlayStation Plus‘ free PS4 games for March 2020. Before that happens though, I figured I would dare to do what no man has ever done: ponder what free games the PlayStation makers may dish out for the first March of the decade. Since its inception really, free games with PlayStation Plus has been very, very inconsistent. Some months Sony drops absolute bangers that everyone and their grandfather’s pet parakeet downloads. Other months, they hand out the equivalent of frozen soup. However, since the offering has been reduced from four games to two, things have started to improve a bit, and hopefully March will continue this positive trajectory.

Unlike last month, there’s no obvious candidates, however I wouldn’t be surprised if we see DOOM. As you may know, its sequel, DOOM Eternal is poised to release towards the end of March, and what better way to prepare players to go on this year’s greatest demon slaying journey by letting them go on 2016’s greatest demon slaying journey first. DOOM Eternal is probably the biggest release on PS4 in March, and so it makes sense for both PlayStation and Bethesda to generate even more hype by making the first game free before the sequel drops. Further, DOOM has been on many deep sales at this point, which is not only a good indicator that it could go free with PlayStation Plus, but it means the aforementioned parties don’t have much to lose by making it free now.

My second prediction is Moss. Last month, Sony did something new with PlayStation Plus: it offered three games, two PS4 games, and one PlayStation VR game. Now, this could have been a one-off, but I think it will actually be the new policy going forward, which is why I think we’ll see Moss, one of the PlayStation VR’s best VR games. Unlike games like SUPERHOT and Beat Saber, Moss isn’t continuously lighting up the sales charts, however it’s one of the platforms better games. Usually, this a great combination to qualify a game for PlayStation Plus free games. Further, it released around this time in 2018, so what better way to celebrate this anniversary than by making it free?

Lastly — and this is more of a hopeful prediction than anything — Resident Evil 2 Remake. The remake of Resident Evil 3 is poised to release on April 3, so similarly to DOOM, it seems like a great time get people playing the remake of Resident Evil 2 in order to build anticipation for the next remake. Now, this may be a pricey one for Sony to pull off. Further, Capcom is probably not that interested. After all, the remake of Resident Evil 3 will probably give Resident Evil 2 a decent sales boost. However, since its launch last year, the game has been discounted to $20 on at least a dozen occasions, so it’s obvious Capcom doesn’t think it can squeeze too much more out of the game, so why not let Sony cut you a fat check and pay you to essentially market Resident Evil 3?

As always, feel free to drop a comment or four letting us know what you think. What free games do you want to see from PlayStation Plus next month?