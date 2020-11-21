PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for December 2020

The PS5 is out and available worldwide, and in a couple of weeks December will be upon and us, and before we know it, 2021 will as well. That said, while December is right around the corner, Sony still hasn't revealed the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers will be getting for the Christmas month. This month's offering included the first-ever PS5 game, Lord of the Rings, and one of the best games of the generation. It was a good month, and PlayStation fans will be hoping the trend continues and Sony sends off 2020 with a bang by providing an even better PlayStation Plus games lineup. If December follows in the footsteps of November, its lineup will include two PS4 games and only PS5 game. That said, at the moment, Sony hasn't clarified whether or not a PS5 game will be offered every single month. However, for the purpose of this article, we are assuming there will be at least one PS5 game offered for December. Below, you can find our predictions for next month. And we really want to emphasize the word "predictions" here, because that's all these are. Even the world's most prolific fortune teller can't predict what games Sony will offer next month, as there is essentially an endless number of combinations that could be gone with. Further, these predictions are based purely on observation, familiarity with the industry, and a knowledge of the service's history. There's no inside knowledge or leaks in play here. However, for what it's worth, these predictions have been correct in the past, For example, in October we predicted Bugsnax would be one of November's free games, and it was.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5) Reason: It's been a rough couple of months for Marvel's Spider-Man. This month, the talk should have been 100 percent about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is terrific and one of PS5's best games at the moment. However, some of this praise has been drowned out by the negativity around Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. The negativity began when Sony stuck the remaster being a paywall, and continued when it revealed it had changed the face actor for Peter Parker. Sony could put an end to this negativity by giving the game away for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of December, and in turn market Miles Morales to the subscription service's massive base, many of which haven't purchased the new Spidey game yet. Best yet, because Sony owns the publishing rights, it won't need to fork over any money to strike a deal. About: "This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rest upon his shoulders." prevnext

Haven (PS5 and PS4) Reason: Haven is set to release on December 3 via a smattering of platforms, including PS4 and PS5, as the new game from The Game Bakers, a French developer that made a name for itself back in 2016 with Furi. And as you may remember, when Furi released, it was free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, a strategy that paid off according to the developer. Now, The Game Bakers have another opportunity to deploy this strategy and PlayStation has a chance to offer subscribers a brand new game. Beyond making sense for both parties, it also seems probable at this point given how Sony has helped in the marketing of the game, despite the fact that it will also be available on Xbox One and the Xbox Series consoles upon release. About: "Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what’s trying to tear them apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion, and freedom." prevnext