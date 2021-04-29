✖

For May 2021, PlayStation Plus has an extra free game for some PS4 users. For the month of May, PlayStation Plus is offering the following free games: Wreckfest, Stranded Deep, and Battlefield V. Of these three games, two of them are PS4 games: Stranded Deep and Battlefield V. The other, Wreckfest, is available on PS4, but the free version of the game being given away is the PS5 version, which hasn't even released yet and won't be available to the wider public when May's PlayStation Plus free games go live on May 4. As reported yesterday, PlayStation players are divided by the lineup of games. That said, if you're in Spain, this isn't the complete lineup.

For whatever reason, PlayStation Plus subscribers in Spain are getting all of these games, plus Waves Out, which released back in January. Developed and published by Gammera Nest SL, the game normally runs at $10, which means extra savings for subscribers in Spain.

That said, according to Metacritic, the rest of the world ain't missing out on much. The game only has two reviews on the site. Together, they give the game a terrible score of 20.

"Waves Out! is here! The rampant magnetic game that will make you want to ask for more," reads an official pitch of the game. "You will take control of Magnetin, the little but courageous metallic friend with magnetic powers. With its help, you will be able to attract the spheres tinted with your color to the goal holes so you can add points to the scoreboard. Challenge a second player or try your skills in the Time Trial! Use wisely your magnetic powers to achieve victory, and don’t forget the special powers that will appear all over the arena! Unlock trophies and earn all the stars with high scores!"

As noted, it's unclear why this game is being given away to Spanish subscribers only. That said if Sony provides any explanation for this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PS4, click here or peep the relevant links right below: