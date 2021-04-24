PlayStation and Konami Rumored to Be in Discussions For New PS5 Castlevania Game

✖

Konami hasn't done anything with the Castlevania license since all the way back in 2014 when Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 released. Since that time, a new anime series coming about on Netflix is about the only notable thing that has happened in relation to Castlevania. Luckily, if you're hoping to see the series come back at some point in the future, PlayStation might be the company looking to do so.

According to video game leaker KatharsisT, PlayStation is said to have been "in discussion" with Konami on a new Castlevania title of some sort. This insider didn't share much more information about Castlevania in particular, but they did also assert that new projects related to Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill are in the works as well.

It's hard to know what to make of a potential collaboration between Konami and PlayStation when it comes to Castlevania. Sony is a company that has also been linked to Konami quite a bit over the past few years, most notably in regards to the Silent Hill franchise. To hear that those in power at PlayStation could be looking to also work on Castlevania is pretty fascinating.

That being said, it's worth stressing that this isn't something that we should get excited about just yet. Even as KatharsisT notes, they don't know much more other than the notion that PlayStation and Konami may have talked about doing something with Castlevania. A simple discussion between the two parties doesn't mean a whole lot at face value.

There's also the chance that this discussion as a whole could not have transpired in the first place. Although KatharsisT has a pretty solid track record with rumors and leaks of this type, it's hard to really verify that these two companies could have talked to one another about such a topic. With all of this in mind, it's important to not assume that anything will actually come of this situation.

Still, the thought of PlayStation working on a Castlevania game is quite enticing. And with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently teasing that more PS5 exclusives will be coming in the future, it's hard not to fantasize about the possibility of a new Castlevania game being one of those titles.

But what do you think about all of this? Would you like to see PlayStation work on a Castlevania game for PlayStation 5? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Game Rant]