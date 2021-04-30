PlayStation Plus Reveals an Extra Free Game for May 2021

✖

In May 2021, most PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting three games. One of these games is Stranded Deep, another is Wreckfest, and another is Battlefield V. For a vast majority of PS Plus subscribers, these are the only free games coming next month. However, for a lucky slither, there's a fourth additional free game. More specifically, if you're in Spain, you will be getting all three of these games next month, on May 4, plus an extra free game, though this game isn't very consequential. PlayStation Plus' offering is typically consistent across most regions, but every once in a while, subscribers in Japan, parts of Europe, and more get different lineups. May 2021 is one of these months.

For whatever reason, PlayStation Plus subscribers in Spain are getting all of these games, plus Waves Out, which released back in January. Developed and published by Gammera Nest SL, the game normally runs at $10, which means extra savings for subscribers in Spain.

That said, according to Metacritic, the rest of the world ain't missing out on much. The game only has two reviews on the site. Together, they give the game a terrible score of 20.

"Waves Out! is here! The rampant magnetic game that will make you want to ask for more," reads an official pitch of the game. "You will take control of Magnetin, the little but courageous metallic friend with magnetic powers. With its help, you will be able to attract the spheres tinted with your color to the goal holes so you can add points to the scoreboard. Challenge a second player or try your skills in the Time Trial! Use wisely your magnetic powers to achieve victory, and don’t forget the special powers that will appear all over the arena! Unlock trophies and earn all the stars with high scores!"

As noted, it's unclear why this game is being given away to Spanish subscribers only. That said if Sony provides any explanation for this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PS4, click here or peep the relevant links right below: