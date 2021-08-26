PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for September 2021

September is only a few days away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers still have no clue what free PS4 and PS5 games they are getting as a reward for their PS Plus subscription. This should change tomorrow or early next week. What subscribers will get though, remains to be seen. Unlike previous months, the lineup has yet to leak. That said, we expect Sony to make good on August's lackluster PlayStation Plus lineup with a better offering to kick off fall. Unlike previous months, there will be no carry-over PS5 game. August's lineup will leave, together, on September 6, which means the new lineup will release on September 7 and it should be comprised of two PS4 games and one PS5 game. However, for the purpose of this article, we have gone ahead and chosen two PS5 games and two PS4 games. Below, you can find our predictions for September 2021, which includes a reason why we think said game is going to be given out, an official description of each game, and a trailer for those that hate reading. Of course, these are just predictions based on nothing more than simple observations, the history of the service, and a general knowledge of the industry and how it works. In other words, none of this is based on any inside information derived from any of our own sources or the sources of others.

Scarlet Nexus (PS5) Reason: It seems like Scarlet Nexus came and went this year without many noticing. While the game reviewed fairly well, it failed to gain considerable traction in the market, and there's nothing Bandai Namco could do to change that. In other words, Bandai Namco doesn't have much more juice to squeeze from this orange, which means PlayStation shouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg to secure it for PlayStation Plus. About: "Choose between Yuito and Kasane, elite psionics each armed with a talent in psychokinesis and their own reason to fight. Complete both of their stories to unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities." prevnext

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS5) Reason: Not only has PlayStation helped with the marketing of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch -- which is a console exclusive, likely because of this -- but it's releasing on September 7, the day when September's PlayStation Plus free games should go live. And as you may know, this wouldn't be the first indie game PlayStation helped bring to market only to give to PlayStation Plus subscribers on day one of its release. Just earlier this year it did this exact thing with Maquette. About: "Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion." prevnext

Judgment (PS4) Reason: Lost Judgment is set to release on September 18, 2021, and while it's generating some buzz, it could generate a lot more if Sega and PlayStation team up to make its predecessor, 2018's Judgment, free via PlayStation Plus. Of course, the former may play hardball based on the hope the sequel will drive sales of the first game, which may price Sony out of a PlayStation Plus deal, but the reality is taking the PlayStation Plus check is a far safer route to money for Sega than hoping a sequel to a three-year-old game will generate a surge in sales of its predecessor. About: "From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge." prevnext