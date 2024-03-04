PlayStation Plus Users Given Final Chance to Download New PS5 Release for Free

PlayStation Plus users have one last final chance, less than 24 hours, to claim a new PS5 release for free. In February, PlayStation 5 gamers were treated to two significant releases: Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not only were these two PS5 games the biggest releases on PS5 last month, but on any platform. And with the former a console exclusive and the latter an outright exclusive, you can't enjoy them on other consoles. They weren't the only PlayStation exclusives released last month. There was another notable one, which like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, also came from Square Enix, though it seems the world has already forgotten it, despite it being free with PS Plus at release. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Foamstars, which is available until tomorrow as part of the February PS Plus games lineup.

In addition to Steelrising and Rollerdome, Foamstars remains free until tomorrow. After tomorrow, it doesn't matter if you have a PS Plus subscription, you will need to fork over money for the game, though it is unclear how much. Once claimed though, the game is yours to keep, though if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to it and any other game downloaded via PS Plus until you renew your subscription.

As for the game itself, it debuted on February 6 via developer Toylogic and publisher Square Enix. And apparently the inspired multiplayer third-person shooter sin't the greatest, or at least this is what its lack of player base and 59 on Metacritic suggest.

"Let the bubbles fly! Get ready to join the foam-blasting frenzy in the new 4v4 foam-party shooter, as you blast through battles using foam to attack, build and defend," reads an official blurb about the game. "Time to Fight Foam With Foam! Attack your opponents by dousing them with foam! Hit them enough and they'll get foamed up, leaving them completely defenseless. Create 3D battles with mountains of foam, as it builds and alters the terrain around you. Mold the landscape to give your team the upper hand, and keep your opponents on their toes!"

For more PlayStation Plus coverage -- including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals -- click here.