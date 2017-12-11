The PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription Deal is Back

Getting a PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $40 (a discount of $20) is the ultimate no-brainer purchase for any PlayStation fan. So, here’s another reminder that you need to jump on it as fast as you can. The deal has been on and off this holiday season, and we expect that its days are numbered as we approach Christmas. It could disappear at any time.

So, if you need to pick up a membership for yourself or as a gift, head on over to Amazon and grab a PlayStation Plus membership for $40 while you can. Once purchased, Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

There’s still some time left to shop before Christmas, so if you’re looking for additional last minute PlayStation deals, GameStop is currently running a Green Monday sale that runs until December 16th. You can shop the entire sale here, but some of the best deals in the sale include:

• $50 Discount on the PlayStation 4 Pro With a Free Game

• Up to $30 Off Select Video Games

• Up to $200 Off PlayStation VR Headsets