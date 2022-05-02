PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for May 2022

✖

PlayStation has announced the latest addition to its PlayStation Now subscription service for May 2022. In total, three new titles will be added starting tomorrow, May 3rd. In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation Now will be merging into a new, tiered version of PlayStation Plus starting in June, so this set of titles might well be one of the last additions to PlayStation Now as its own service.

More specifically, PlayStation Now is set to add Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur VI, and Blasphemous starting tomorrow. New PlayStation Now titles sometimes have specific dates attached to them in reference to when they will also leave the service, but none of the above include such information. Then again, that could be simply due to the fact that all of that is still being worked out given the new PlayStation Plus tiered system coming just next month.

PlayStation Now games for May:



Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 👊

Soulcalibur VI ⚔️

Blasphemous 💀



Full details: https://t.co/ypgUBMXnzq pic.twitter.com/u64GXLsLqt — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 2, 2022

The new version of PlayStation Plus is set to start in Asia markets, excluding Japan, on May 23rd. Japan will follow on June 1st with the Americas then launching on June 13th and Europe on June 22nd. PlayStation Now will convert into the same tiered service, and more specifically at the PlayStation Plus Premium level with no increase in fees at launch. You can check out everything that PlayStation Plus Premium offers below:

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits:

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including:

PS3 games available via cloud streaming

A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price:

United States: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan: ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

As noted above, PlayStation Now is set to add Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur VI, and Blasphemous starting tomorrow, May 3rd. The new tiered version of PlayStation Plus is set to release in the Americas on June 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now in general right here.

