PlayStation Announces New PS Plus Tiers Release Dates

After announcing that PlayStation Now would be absorbed into PlayStation Plus with the latter being divided up into several different tiers, Sony announced this week the release dates for when those new subscriptions will be released. We say "dates" because even though these three PlayStation Plus tiers will be released globally, they won't be coming everywhere at the exact same time and will instead be staggered out over the course of a month starting in May.

Over on the updated PlayStation Blog post wherein the new subscriptions themselves were first announced, Sony's now saying these tiers will be on the market for the first time on May 23rd. That release will be limited only to Asia, but not Japan. Japan will get the new PlayStation Plus tiers on June 1st, the Americas will get them on June 13th, and Europe will get them on June 22nd. Note that all of those release plans are listed as targeted dates, so there's always the chance these dates will move around as we get closer to the new tiers' releases.

These new tiers start with PlayStation Plus Essential which will function the same as the normal PlayStation Plus does now, so if you've got that and have no plans to upgrade, nothing will change for you. For those who do want the two-in-one combos of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, however, you'll soon have to pick between PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. The former costs $99.99 yearly and includes up to 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games via the PlayStation Now integration while the latter costs $119.99 yearly and comes with PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 games. The PlayStation 3 games are only available via cloud streaming though, a point which has gone over as well as expected.

"The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus," PlayStation's Jim Ryan said about these new tiers. "With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We're working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed."

The PlayStation Plus Collection will stick around when these new tiers are released, too, so those able to take advantage of that group of games won't be missing out on them anytime soon.