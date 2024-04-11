PlayStation Plus Users Reveal the Best Free Hidden Gems

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 have met and confirmed the best "hidden gems" available via the PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra free games libraries. To this end, there are many shouts, but a few games, in particular, either received lots of votes or continually popped up. Of course, the conclusion -- the free PS Plus games below -- is not a definitive list, but it is a good start if you are looking for something new to play on PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium.

How long any of the free PS Plus games below will remain available via the PS4 and PS5 subscription service, we don't know. Right now though, each is available via the subscription service and has been for some time. Meanwhile, if you are a PS Plus Essential subscriber, none of this is relevant to you because you don't have the same level of access.

Below, you can check out each of the biggest hidden gems on PlayStation Plus. This includes a trailer for each game and an official description of each game as well.

The Forgotten City

About: "Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies. Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colourful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands."

Inscryption

About: "From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscribed upon the cards..."

Slay the Spire

About: "We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!"

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

About: "Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. With a Metacritic score of 86, 13 Sentinels has won the praise of critics all over the world. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!"

What Remains of Edith Finch

About: "As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day."

Deliver Us The Moon

About: "Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon.The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity."

