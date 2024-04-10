PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for April 2024 Revealed

Sony has announced the lineup of games across PS5 and PS4 that will be available for free to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members in April 2024. This past week, the PS Plus Essential games for April went live and included the likes of Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. In tandem with these free offers, it has now been unveiled that a group of 15 titles will be joining PS Plus next week, with one additional game also having been divulged to arrive in early May.

Going live on April 16, Sony will let loose a wave of eleven different games on the PS Plus Game Catalog. Some of the most notable additions this month include Dave the Diver, Deliver Us Mars, and The Crew 2. Perhaps the biggest release of April, though, will arrive a week later with Tales of Kenzera: Zau. This new release from Electronic Arts will launch on April 23 and will be a day-one addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog. The following month on May 9, Sony also confirmed that it will be bringing Animal Well to PlayStation Plus as well to coincide with its release.

When it comes to the PlayStation Plus Classics for April 2024 (which are only available to Premium subscribers), three games from the PS1 era happen to be returning. These games happen to include MediEvil, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire. None of these titles are necessarily ones that PlayStation fans have been clamoring to see brought back on PS5 and PS4, but it's still a pretty solid slate all the same.

You can get a full look at everything that will soon be joining PlayStation Plus in the accompanying lists attached below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Animal Well (PS5)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5)

Dave the Diver (PS5, PS4)

Oddballers (PS4)

Construction Simulator (PS5, PS4)

The Crew 2 (PS4)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4)

Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5, PS4)

Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Marvel's Avengers (PS4)

Miasma Chronicles (PS5)

Stray Blade (PS5)

PlayStation Plus Classics (Premium Only)