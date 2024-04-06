PlayStation Accidentally Reveals Nostalgic PS1 Game Will Soon Be Free With PS Plus

PlayStation has accidentally revealed a nostalgic PS1 game is returning in the near future as a free PS Plus game alongside a standard release on PS4 and PS5. The PS1 game in question is an exclusive and hails from 1998. If you were around back in 1998 and gaming on PS1, you will know fans of the first Sony console had a plethora of new games to choose from, including: Metal Gear Solid, Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot Warped, Tekken 3, Resident Evil 2, Einhander, Xenogears, Dead or Alive, Parasite Eve, Final Fantasy Tactics, Tenchu, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Spyro the Dragon, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Gex: Enter the Gecko, NFL Blitz, FIFA 99, R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, and many more. Hardcore PlayStation fans will also remember MediEvil released on PS1 in 1998.

In 2005, the game got remade for the PSP under the name MediEvil: Resurrection. And then again in 2019 it got remade for the PS4 under the name MediEvil. And now in 2024, it looks like the original version is going to be re-released on PS4 and PS5 at a price point of $9.99 and as a free download for PS Plus Premium subscribers.

How do we know this? Well, new trophies for the game have leaked on PSN. The trophy list is identical to the trophy list of the PS4 remake, but has different artwork for each trophy and hero art featuring the original PS1 logo. Naturally, both of these things suggest it is separate from the PS4 remake.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but rather we expect an official announcement on this in the coming months, if not the coming weeks.

As for the 1998 PS1 classic, it was released by SCE Studio Cambridge before it became Guerrilla Cambridge, and long before it got shut down in 2017. At the time, it was the junior effort from the studio following 1997 releases in the form of Frogger and Beast Wars: Transformers. And it is the most notable release ever from the studio.

Upon release, the PS1 exclusive garnered an 80 on GameRankings, which is a very respectable score, but not quite in the realm of critically-acclaimed. Meanwhile, over the years, the series as a whole remains relevant through a cult following and through a steady flow of nostalgic re-releases.

