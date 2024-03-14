Rockstar Games Titles May Be Free via PlayStation Plus Soon

PlayStation Plus Premium users may be getting access to some of the best games of all time.

Rockstar Games titles from yesteryear may be coming to PlayStation Plus users on PS Plus Premium. The selling point of the most expensive tier of PS Plus is access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. Unfortunately, this library has not been growing very quickly and it is missing some of the best games from this era, including all the games Rockstar Games released. Whether you are talking about the classic GTA games, Bully, Manhunt, or Max Payne, Rockstar Games was delivering classics between the PS1 and PS3. And soon PS Plus Premium subscribers may be able to enjoy some of these games.

As noted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, Implicit Conversions is a company that works with PlayStation on emulation or, more specifically, it created the emulation that the PS4 and PS5 use to emulate PS1 and PSP games. And recently its website updated its list of companies it has worked with three additions: Rockstar Games, Konami, and Cyan Games.

Now, there is no guarantee this update is related to PlayStation Plus and backward compatibility emulation, but that is the most obvious implication, and how many PlayStation fans have taken the news.

"If you scroll down you can see every game the company has shipped, which is so far, is only games on the Premium service," adds the Reddit user, making almost a bulletproof case. "It's speculation, but it could mean these companies are porting classic games either only for the PlayStation emulators."

Right now, all we have is speculation, but there seems to be something here. That said, even if the speculation is on the mark, who knows when we will hear about this. The fruit of this labor could still be years away for all we know. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt.

