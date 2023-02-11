PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There are other open-world crime games, but not many that are particularly notable. GTA 5 isn't getting any younger, so you may want to try Mafia: Definitive Edtion given that it's now free via PS Plus as part of February's free games offering.

For those that don't know: Mafia: Definitive Edtion is a remake built from the ground up of 2002's Mafia, a PC, PS2, and Xbox game that many look back fondly upon. That said, it's ancient and not great to go back to, which makes the 2020 remake so appealing as you get the great story, setting, and characters of the original but with more modern gameplay, modern graphics, and everything else you'd expect from a modern era game.

When the remake was released, it was praised by most, so it's no surprise that over on the PS Plus Reddit page many subscribers are loving the game and its inclusion in PS Plus.

"I'm actually super happy with this month due to Mafia being on there, it's a game," says one subscriber. "I've wanted to play for some while and was willing to even pay for it but I'm glad I waited it out. Can't wait to give it a go and see how the game is."

"Played half of Mafia remake in one sitting, hell of a game," adds another subscriber. "A little shocked we don't get more crime epic-style games like this anymore... I feel like in PS2/PS3 era we were getting one a year if not more."

Mafia: Definitive Edition is free across all tiers. In other words, it doesn't matter if you're a PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or a PS Plus Premium Subscriber, the game is free to download. And according to the PS Plus Reddit page, you should download it.