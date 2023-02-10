Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. Many like to chalk this up to its library, but the reality is many households bought it as a DVD player. That said, it does have a great library, including a great library of exclusives. We Love Katamari may be a cult classic within this library, but it's a game that many nostalgic PlayStation fans will be happy to hear is returning this year via a remaster.

The news comes the way of Bandai Namco, which announced We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie this week, revealing the remaster is coming out on June 2. And this isn't a simple re-release, according to the publisher. There's set to be five new challenges "starring a Young King of All Cosmos" that are "inspired by the first interlude movie of the main game that shows the King as a child." There will also be a new Selfie mode, quality of life improvements, and the ability to play with no time limits.

For those not familiar with the original, We Love Katamari came out in 2005 -- to an 86 on Metacritic -- via Namco (before Namco merged with Bandai) and Now Productions, as a sequel to 2004's Katamari Damacy, which has already been brought to modernity, but never We Love Katamari. Why it's taken so long for the sequel to be brought forward, we don't know, but it likely has something to do with the fact that the series has always been niche and is even more niche now in the modern day. In other words, there's not a ton of money to make.

