PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.

The good news is if you redeem the games before the offer expires, you can keep the games as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the games. Meanwhile, all new subscribers after the expiration date will not have any access to the 19 games. What's the expiration date? May 9.

Since the release of the PS5 in 2020, Sony has offered PS Plus subscribers on PS5 unlimited and free access to the following games: Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, God of War, Infamous Second Son, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Ratchet and Clank, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Until Dawn. As noted, and as you can see, the collection features some of the best and most popular PS4 games.

"We also wanted to provide an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020," reads a statement from Sony. "On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven't redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so before May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member."

For now, this is all Sony has said about the matter. Why it's stopping this offer, we don't know, but it likely involves the cost of renewing the deal with the partners above.