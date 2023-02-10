PlayStation Rumor Suggests New State of Play Happening Soon

PlayStation fans may soon find themselves watching a new State of Play now that one of those presentations is rumored to happen soonish. According to the latest State of Play buzz, the next PlayStation event will supposedly happen in March if not sooner than that. This event would follow the recent showcase from Xbox and Bethesda as well as the Nintendo Direct that just aired this week, so it makes sense that PlayStation would want to show off some of what it has in store, too.

The latest rumor about the supposed State of Play comes from Jeff Grubb who said recently in his Game Mess Decides podcast that one is planned within a month or so. That was said on February 9th, so that'd put us at early March for a State of Play, though Grubb suggested that the State of Play could happen a bit earlier.

There is a bit of a disclaimer attached to this next State of Play, however. While most PlayStation fans get pretty excited for these since they offer the occasional glimpse into PlayStation's first-party endeavors, Grubb said that he's heard this one will be a pretty "low-key" one. The idea there is that PlayStation is saving some of what it has in the works for a larger event (PlayStation also does "PlayStation Showcases" which are bigger than State of Plays), so you may want to temper your expectations going into this one.

Big or not, a State of Play is still worth checking out, so hopefully PlayStation will announce one soon to give people a date to look forward to. Final Fantasy XVI is due out in June, and given that it's a PS5 exclusive, there's reason to believe we could see more of that game in any upcoming event. Multiplatform games like the Resident Evil 4 remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Dead Island 2 are also things that could show up there.

The Nintendo Direct event that took place just recently brought people a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which was something that Nintendo fans had been waiting on for a long time now. Following the Xbox/Bethesda event that happened not long ago, the pair said that a Starfield-focused event is on the way, too.