PlayStation Plus Subscribers Reveal Which Free Games Are the Most Addicting

Over on Reddit, PS Plus subscribers have revealed, in their collective opinion, what the most addicting games are included for free with a subscription to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. In a thread dedicated to the topic, four games, in particular, received shouts as the most addicting games available via PS Plus. How long any of these games will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but all are currently available with no word of leaving soon.

One of these games is 2019's Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima, a game many consider one of the great games of the previous console generation, and certainly one of the unique experiences across the entire medium. Civilization VI from Firaxis Games also received many shouts. It's "one more turn" gameplay has led to many sleepless nights since 2016. Housemarque's 2021 PS5 exclusive Returnal was also presented by many, as was 2022's PowerWash Simulator from FuturLab.

Of course, this all subjective, if you are looking for a new addiction and have PS Plus, these are the games subscribers most recommend. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game.

Death Stranding

About: "In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?"

Civilization VI

About: "Civilization VI is the newest installment in the award winning Civilization Franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture and go head-to-head against history's greatest leaders. Will your civilization stand the test of time?"

Returnal

About: "Break the cycle as this award-winning third-person shooter brings bullet hell action to PC. Selene's roguelike odyssey arrives with a suite of arresting graphical and performance-based enhancements to ensure an unforgettable journey. This includes the full Returnal experience, complete with Suspend Cycle, Photo and Co-op Modes, as well as the Tower of Sisyphus included from day one."

PowerWash Simulator

About: "Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find, all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish."

For more PlayStation Plus coverage -- including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals -- click here.