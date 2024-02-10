5 Best Dirt Cheap PS5 Games on the PlayStation Store Right Now

Thanks to various PlayStation Store promotional sales, there are a handful of great PS5 games available for dirt cheap prices. Of course, all of these deals are on various timers that are set to expire in the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, some of the games are even cheaper with a PlayStation Plus subscription. That said, most of the PS5 games discounted by these various promotional sales are either filler, inconsequential games or the deals are hardly eye-catching. There are some deals to be had, such as the ones below.

It is important to note each game below has been individually selected. We do not get any kickbacks if you click on any of the links. We simply want to help PlayStation gamers save money on PS5 games. Naturally, the PS5 games below are not all the latest and greatest AAA games, but that is because you can't get these games for these prices.

Override 2: Super Mech League -- $3.99 (Normally $39.99)

About: "The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League! Fight in Mech Leagues and soar to new heights, aiming to be the best mech pilot. Pick your playstyle across match types including 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all and several games such as Xenoswarm, King of the Hill and more. Unlock a slew of cosmetics and attachments for your mech of choice in the Garage."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt + Expansions -- $23.97 (Normally $69.97)

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone -- $3.99 (Normally $9.99)

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine -- $7.99 (Normally $19.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- $11.99 (Normally $39.99)

About: "You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri – the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world."

About: "From the developers of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity."

About: "Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what's trying to tear them apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion, and freedom. Does love really conquer all?"

Hotline Miami Collection -- $4.99 (Normally $19.99)

About: "Hotline Miami Collection contains both legendary games in the neon-soaked, brutally-challenging Hotline Miami series from Dennaton Games."