PS Plus Subscribers Now Have Bonus Free Downloads In Addition to All the Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers now have some bonus free downloads to go along with all of their free games this month. And unlike some of the free games for February, neither of these freebies are locked behind any given tier of the subscription service. It doesn't matter if you are a PS Plus Premium subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you can enjoy these new freebies, though how long they will be available, is less clear.

The first of these two bonus freebies involves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. More specifically, PS Plus subscribers can now claim the latest Combat Pack, Combat Pack 2 (Decomposition). This includes the following: Operator Skin for Lockpick, 2x Weapon Blueprints, Charm, Sticker, Calling Card, and Emblem. This is at least how it is listed on the PlayStation Store.

The second freebie involves Fall Guys. More specifically, PS Plus subscribers can now claim the Fall Guys – Icon Pack for free. This includes Aloy and Ratchet & Clank costumes. The whole package comes with: Ratchet (Whole Costume), Clank (Whole Costume), Aloy (Whole Costume), Groovitron (Emote), Clank's Laugh (Emote), Lombax (Pattern), Clank (Pattern), Seeker (Pattern), Ratchet (Color), Clank (Color), Ratchet (Nameplate), Clank (Nameplate), Horizon (Nameplate), Aloy (Faceplate), Ratchet (Faceplate), Clank (Faceplate), and Seeker (Nickname).

As you will know, this isn't the first time PS Plus subscribers have received free Call of Duty items and it is not the first time they have received free Fall Guys items. We know the former will continue in the future, but it remains to be seen if the latter will continue in the future. In other words, this could very well be your last chance as a PS Plus subscriber to nab some free Fall Guys stuff.

