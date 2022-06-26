PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.

According to a new report from Dealabs, three new games in total will be coming to PS Plus next month for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners. This slate is headlined by Activision's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which will be available natively for both PS5 and PS4. Arcadegeddon, which is a co-op multiplayer game from Illfonic, is also said to be coming to both of these platforms. Lastly, Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan will reportedly round out the lineup and will release for PS4.

It's worth stressing that even though Sony itself hasn't verified that these will be the new titles landing on PS Plus in the coming month, this list is almost certainly accurate. For a prolonged period of multiple months, Dealabs has been spot-on when it comes to revealing ahead of time what games will be arriving on the PlayStation subscription platform. And while there's always a chance that this report could be inaccurate, history tells us that this likely won't be the case.

The free games for PlayStation Plus in July 2022 will also be the first ones available since Sony overhauled the service mere weeks ago. Even though there are now three different tiers to PS Plus overall, these three games in mention are ones that will be available to anyone who is subscribed to the platform. While PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can gain access to more PlayStation games from the past, these monthly titles will still be available at the baseline of the service, which is known as PS Plus Essential. So if you haven't changed your subscription since Sony made all of these PS Plus alterations, you'll still qualify to download these games in the coming weeks.

