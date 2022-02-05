PlayStation Plus Subscribers Slam “Insulting” Free Game

When February’s free PlayStation Plus games were announced, many PS plus subscribers were immediately unhappy with the offering. Now, many subscribers are even more unhappy. If you missed the announcement, February’s free PS Plus games are Planet Coaster, EA Sports UFC 4, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. The former is the month’s PS5 offering, while the latter two games are the month’s PS4 offering. It’s the most latter of these games that triggered the initial backlash for being 9-year-old DLC to a 10-year-old game. And it’s the most latter of these games that’s triggered the second wave of backlash as well.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one PS Plus subscriber revealed a detail about Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep that has angered subscribers even further. As you can see via the image below, the first screen that greets players when they load up the 9-year-old DLC is a pre-order screen for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is releasing in March as the successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

From a promotion and marketing perspective, this of course makes sense, but for PS Plus subscribers, this is certainly adding insult to injury.

As you would expect, the original poster isn’t the only one bothered by this audacious promotion. Many in the replies are equally unhappy.

“Yeah this is pretty bad,” writes one subscriber. “I didn’t even realize this was Borderlands 2 DLC since I skipped it. Sick of this crap each month.”

“The fact that this kind of aggressive monetization being the norm in the video game industry now is mindblowing,” adds the most popular reply.

So far, none of the implicated parties have addressed this backlash in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for all of our most recent and extensive coverage of all things PlayStation, click here.