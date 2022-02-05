Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Confirms Development of 3 New Games

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the PlayStation studio is currently in the midst of working on three different games. Ever since the release of The Last of Us Part II in 2020, Naughty Dog has kept a pretty low profile when it comes to future projects. Although the studio has made clear that it’s working on a new multiplayer game of some sort, additional games within the company haven’t been disclosed fully just yet. Based on a new comment from Druckmann, though, it has become apparent that one of the most notable game developers in the world is now juggling three titles at once.

In a recent message on Twitter, Druckmann called attention to the fact that Naughty Dog is currently hiring for a number of roles at the studio. In the pursuit of encouraging people to apply for these roles, Druckmann teased that the studio is now developing three new projects. To express this, Druckmann used three different emojis in his tweet to convey the secretive nature of these games. As you might expect, many fans in response to the tweet began theorizing about what these three games in question could be.

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

At this point in time, we have a pretty good idea of what two of these new Naughty Dog projects will be. The first is the aforementioned multiplayer title, which Naughty Dog has publicly talked about over the past year or two. While we don’t know what this game will be called, it likely will tie back into The Last of Us Part II. The second game is then reported to be a remake of the original The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. This is a project that Naughty Dog hasn’t dropped any hints on, but its existence has been reported on numerous times.

The last of these three games is then the biggest mystery of the bunch. This project is likely one that will be the next flagship title from Naughty Dog, and at least in the eyes of many fans, the hope is that it somehow ties involves The Last of Us or Uncharted. However, there’s also a chance that this game could be a completely new venture for Naughty Dog and could be a new IP for the studio to develop. Again, there’s essentially nothing that we know about this title right now, so it will be very intriguing to see what it becomes.

What games are you hoping to see come from Naughty Dog in the future? And what do you think this third mystery game will be? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.