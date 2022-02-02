PlayStation Will Release 10 Live-Service Games in the Coming Years

PlayStation has consistently been knocking it out of the park with first-party releases over the course of the past few years. With titles like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, it can easily be argued that Sony is in the midst of releasing some of its best exclusives of all-time. However, one area where PlayStation has notably been lacking in recent years involves live-service titles, specifically within the multiplayer genre. Luckily, it sounds like PlayStation is soon going to be fixing this blind spot, in part thanks to the company’s recent acquisition of Bungie.

Speaking during a recent earnings call to go over sales from the company’s third quarter, Sony revealed that it has plans to release 10 different live-service games by 2026. Specifics related to what these games will actually take the form of weren’t given, but Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki specifically pointed to Bungie as a studio that it hopes its other developers will “learn from” on this front.

At this point in time, we already have a good idea about what some of these new live-service games might be within PlayStation. One such project should come from Naughty Dog, as the studio has been very forthcoming about the fact that it’s working on a multiplayer game set within the world of The Last of Us Part II. This game hasn’t been formally unveiled just yet, but Naughty Dog has openly been hiring new developers to work on the title for quite some time.

Another game that is on the horizon that could be of the live-service variety happens to be a reboot of Twisted Metal for PS5. Little is known about this game right now, but Sony is said to have tapped Firesprite to work on the title. 2023 could be the tentative year in which Twisted Metal may launch, potentially to coincide with the upcoming TV series based on the IP that is also in the works.

