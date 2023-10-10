PlayStation Plus Seemingly Teases Addition of The Last of Us Part 2

It looks like Sony may have just teased that Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed game The Last of Us Part II will soon be coming to PlayStation Plus. At this current time, October 2023's free games that are part of PS Plus have been live for a little more than a week. Per usual, next week should then bring with it a new array of titles that will join the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. And while a previous leak has already given subscribers an idea of what to expect on this front, it seems like The Last of Us Part II could also be arriving shortly.

Spotted on the PlayStation Store, a number of PlayStation users recently took note of an ad associated with PS Plus on the platform. Specifically, Sony was found to be encouraging PlayStation users to subscribe to PS Plus, and in doing so, it showed off an image from The Last of Us Part II. Currently, TLOU Part II isn't available on PS Plus, but this promotional banner suggests that it could come to the service at some point.

Rumor: The Last of Us Part 2 is coming to PlayStation Plus Extra next month. pic.twitter.com/p3X0Cv4QW6 — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) October 7, 2023

Obviously, it's worth stressing that there's no guarantee that PlayStation Plus subscribers will get The Last of Us Part II just yet. Then again, it would be odd to promote the game in this manner for PS Plus, especially given that the other two titles in the promotional image, Horizon Forbidden West and Hogwarts Legacy, have ties to the platform. Specifically, Forbidden West is now part of the Game Catalog while Hogwarts Legacy can be played as a game trial through PS Plus. This means that The Last of Us Part II is the only game in the picture that doesn't have some involvement in the service, which is definitely bizarre.

What Is The Last of Us Part II About?

(Photo: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the events of the original game and again centers around the main protagonists Ellie and Joel. For those that have watched The Last of Us on HBO, this entry also takes place after the conclusion of Season 1. Currently, those at HBO and PlayStation Productions are working on adapting The Last of Us Part II for the show's second season, but its development has gone on hiatus in the wake of this year's strikes tied to Hollywood actors and writers.

You can learn more about The Last of Us Part II via PlayStation's official description:

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

Features