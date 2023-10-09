PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2023 Leaked

A portion of October 2023's lineup of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have leaked prior to an official announcement from Sony. When it comes to new games arriving on PS Plus, they tend to almost always leak ahead of Sony's formal reveal to PlayStation fans. With October's incoming slate of titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium, this has proven to be true yet again as subscribers now have a better idea of what will be added to the Game Catalog soon enough.

Coming by way of Dealabs and reporter "billbil-kun", eight of the titles that will be joining PS Plus this coming week have been divulged ahead of time. Notably, this slate is headlined by Gotham Knights, which is the 2022 Batman video game that also recently came to Xbox Game Pass. Other than Gotham Knights, this lineup also includes Alien Isolation, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, to name a few.

Here's every game that has been named so far as part of this PS Plus leak for October 2023:

Gotham Knights

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Far: Changing Tides

Gungrave Gore

Elite Dangerous

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Alien Isolation

As mentioned, this likely isn't the full slate of games across PS5 and PS4 that will be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members beginning in October. More often than not, Sony tends to add between 15 and 20 games to the service, which also includes "Classic" offerings from legacy PlayStation platforms such as PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. As such, when Sony does unveil the full array of games later in the week, it should end up being a bit more extensive compared to what's been detailed in this leak.

October 2023's PS Plus Free Games

(Photo: Striking Distance Studios)

Although these PS Plus games coming to the Game Catalog won't be downloadable for a little more than a week, October 2023's free titles that are part of PS Plus Essential are live now. In case you somehow missed the games that have joined the service this month, October's slate is headlined by The Callisto Protocol, which is a survival-horror title that has become available just in time for Halloween. Other than Callisto, Sony has also added Farming Simulator 2022 and Weird West to PS Plus for the month. All of these games in question are accessible until November 7 at which point they'll be swapped out for a new rotation of PS5 and PS4 titles.

How do you feel about all of these additions that PS Plus will be receiving throughout the month of October? And are there any games in this leak that you're particularly interested in checking out once they do come to PS Plus? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.