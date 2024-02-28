PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2024 Revealed, Includes Unexpected Bonus Freebie

Sony has announced the lineup of free games across PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of March 2024. So far in 2024, PS Plus subscribers have been treated to some pretty strong freebies. In February, Square Enix added its new multiplayer title Foamstars to PS Plus the same day as its general release, which was a pretty great get for the service. Meanwhile, January's lineup was headlined by the acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence. Now, this strong streak on PlayStation Plus is set to continue in the coming month with the best lineup so far.

In total, Sony will be giving out four different titles on PS Plus in March 2024 that will become available next Tuesday, March 5. Per usual, three games for PS5 and PS4 will be handed out and include Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and EA Sports F1 23. In all likelihood, Sifu is the standout game of this bunch, especially for hardcore audiences. F1 23 is then a great addition as it's still less than a year old. Lastly, Hello Neighbor 2 is yet another highlight as it's a game that can be played by all ages.

Surprisingly, Sony is also handing out a fourth title in March 2024, which normally isn't something that happens. Rather than giving away a completely new game, though, Sony is making Destiny 2: The Witch Queen free to download. This expansion for Destiny 2 is widely considered the best one that Bungie has ever released in the game's life. As such, if you haven't played it for yourself yet, it's very much worth diving into prior to the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape later this year.

You can learn more about all of these free games making their way to PlayStation Plus in March 2024 by checking out their descriptions and trailers below.

Sifu

"Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."

Hello Neighbor 2

"Not everything is as it seems in Raven Brooks. Picking up directly after the events of the original game, the police show up at Mr Peterson's house — where he had kids locked up in his basement.

As Quentin, an investigative journalist, you sneak into crime scenes and people's houses to find clues and evidence. It's up to you to piece this puzzle together. Building upon the formula of Hello Neighbor 1, you play in a larger open world with multiple houses inhabited by suspicious characters."

EA Sports F1 23

"Be the last to brake in EA SPORTS F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the thrilling 'Braking Point' story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries."

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

"The Definitive Destiny Campaign. Delve into Savathûn's Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn's Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield."