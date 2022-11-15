PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 20 New Games at Once

Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.

As of today, PS Plus Extra and Premium have let loose 20 new games in total that stem from some of the greatest video game franchises of all-time. Not only has Sony now added the entire Kingdom Hearts series to PS Plus, but other titles like Skyrim, What Remains of Edith Finch, Rainbow Six Siege, and a pair of Tom Clancy's games have hit the subscription platform.

For those who are subscribed to PS Plus Premium, Sony has also finally added some worthwhile "Classics" here in November 2022. Specifically, Premium members can now look to access five different games from Sony's Ratchet & Clank series, all of which stem from the PS3. While there are no other Classics offered up this month, the fact that these Ratchet & Clank titles have become more easier to access is a big win for PlayStation fans.

Below you can find the full list of new games that are available across both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

PS Plus Extra

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Chorus (PS5, PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)

Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

PS Plus Premium Only