PlayStation Plus Subscribers Slam Sony as "Anti-Consumer" Over Latest News

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are slamming Sony following the latest PS Plus news. Today, Sony announced that they are blocking the stacking of PlayStation Plus and PS Now codes for existing members ahead of the launch of the new PS+ in June, which will add two tiers to the subscription service: PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Once the pricing for the new PS+ was announced, PlayStation users began to stack up on PlayStation Plus and PS Now codes to get the most bang for their buck, but Sony has put an end to this loophole.

If you already have codes stacked up, you're fine. Sony isn't retroactively removing these purchases. It can't. That said, if you didn't jump on the loophole early, you've missed out, because it's no longer possible. Sony says this is to ensure "the transition [is] as smooth as possible."

"As we prepare to launch the new PlayStation Plus membership service, we are doing some work behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all of our existing members," said Sony of the chance. "As part of this work, we've temporarily disabled stacking memberships for existing customers until after the launch. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid, and you will be able to redeem your code either when your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first.

Optically, what makes the matter worse for Sony is the fact that Xbox -- with Xbox Game Pass -- has been letting Xbox users take advantage of various loopholes since the service's inception. Of course, Sony could have just eaten the loss of this loophole in favor of some good PR, but to be fair, loopholes like this can quickly turn into losses of millions and millions of dollars. That said, while it's financially understandable, this hasn't been enough to make it palatable to many PlayStation fans.