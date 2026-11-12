Sony Removes PlayStation Plus Feature 10 Years After Adding It

Sony has removed a PlayStation Plus feature 10 years after its introduction in the PS4 era. Sony has defended the removal by claiming nobody uses the feature. Still, since 2016, there have been three major price increases to PS Plus, so anytime the subscription service is eroded, it’s met with frustration from subscribers across PS4 and PS5. That hasn’t stopped Sony, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new and official announcement from Sony, starting on December 10, 2026, the PS Plus PC app will vanish. It will completely cease to exist. Sony has defended this decision by noting that only 0.4% of PS Plus subscribers use the app, so this isn’t impacting many. This is a big deal for those 0.4%, though. Chiefly, it means PS Plus Premium subscribers, specifically, won’t be able to use the cloud to stream their games to PC.

Starting December 10, 2026, the PS Plus PC app will cease to exist. This means that Premium subscribers won’t be able to cloud stream any games on PC. In turn, this means they won’t be able to access PlayStation games via their PC through a subscription anymore.

Sony Defends Decision

“PlayStation believes in providing high-quality experiences to our players, and we regularly review offerings to ensure we are focusing on experiences our members value most,” says Sony in defense of its decision. “With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use. As a result, the PlayStation Plus cloud streaming app on PC will no longer be available.”

Taking PlayStation’s data at face value, this isn’t a big deal, but it’s unclear how removing the feature is going to allow it to focus more on “enhancing high-quality experiences,” unless it’s simply referring to the resources that powered this feature being allocated elsewhere, which will improve the subscription service overall, but that’s a very vague commitment. What’s more likely is that those funds saved will help mitigate losses from inflation and more, which are eating at the revenue margins of the subscription service. Whatever the case, this is likely a dealbreaker for those 0.4% of subscribers, but these same subscribers can still enjoy the feature until December 10. If this is you, you should prioritize the PlayStation games you’re about to be locked out of once this feature is gone.

Sony is unlikely to reverse this decision, as it seldom reverses decisions, let alone with minimal blowback. If it provides any further comment or update, though, we will update the story accordingly.

In more positive news, PlayStation Plus subscribers have new free games coming next week. Meanwhile, an open-world RPG from PlayStation itself was recently added to PS Plus libraries.