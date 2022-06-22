PlayStation Store Sale: 10 Best PS5 and PS4 Games to Buy Now

Sony is in the midst of holding another massive series of sales on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles right now to coincide with the summer. At the time of this writing alone, the PlayStation Store is holding its Mid-Year sale, a sale dedicated entirely to DLC, and another one that has discounted PS5 and PS4 games to under $20. In short, hundreds of different games are on sale right now, so it's a good time to beef up your own digital library. If you're looking for something new to buy for yourself as part of this ongoing PS Store sale, here are 10 great games across both PS5 and PS4 that we think are worth checking out.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice FromSoftware might be all the rage this year largely due to Elden Ring, but the studio's previous project, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is just as good. Sekiro is much more linear compared to Elden Ring, but it features combat mechanics that are even more engaging. Considering how rarely Sekiro goes on sale, this is definitely worth snagging at the moment. Price: $29.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn't new by any means, but it's still worth checking out if you haven't already. With Modern Warfare 2 poised to release this fall, now is a good time to catch up on the previous installment in Infinity Ward's rebooted take on Modern Warfare. Price: $29.99

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Tiny Tina's Wonderlands definitely isn't the cheapest game in this PlayStation Store sale, but it also just came out only a couple of months back. If you've been waiting since then for the price to drop just a bit, now might finally be the time to pounce. Price: $47.99, $71.99

Deathloop Deathloop is one of the best games that released throughout 2021 and it's also received one of the best discounts in this current sale. Those who own a PS5 can look to grab Arkane's latest shooter for 60% off of its normal price, which is quite the steal. Price: $31.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Whether you've played the original Mass Effect trilogy before or you're looking to experience it for the first time, Legendary Edition is definitely worth owning. BioWare's long-awaited remaster of the RPG series was released last year and proved that these games still hold up quite well in modern times. Price: $23.99

Alan Wake Remastered Alan Wake finally came to PlayStation consoles last year for the first time ever with this new remaster from Remedy Entertainment. While the game was always somewhat niche, Remedy has since doubled down on the franchise with both the announcement of a new TV show and the reveal of Alan Wake 2. If you'd like to play the game that started it all, now's your chance to get it on the cheap. Price: $20.09

Salt and Sacrifice Salt and Sacrifice has only been out for about a month, which is why it's worth mentioning on this list. The side-scrolling indie action game might have flown under the radar this year, but those who are fans of the Soulslike genre should definitely give this a look. Price: $13.99

Injustice 2 There's a very good chance that you might already own Injustice 2 if you're reading this, but if you somehow don't, you should rectify that now. The mega-popular DC fighting game has been marked down to a price that is under $2, which is absurd. For the cost that's less than a cup of coffee, you could grab yourself one of the best fighting games of the past decade. Price: $1.99

Return of the Obra Dinn If you're a fan of puzzle games, Return of the Obra Dinn is a must-play. This first-person title tasks players with uncovering a mystery associated with a ship that sits in the middle of the sea. With an inventive art style and a killer soundtrack, Obra Dinn is one of the most slept-on games of the past few years. Give it a whirl if you feel so inclined. Price: $13.99