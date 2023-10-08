Classic PS3 Indie Games Seemingly Heading to PS5

A classic game that was first released on PlayStation 3 back in 2013 seems to finally be making the jump to PlayStation 5. Since the launch of the PS5 in 2020, a number of ports and other various remasters have slowly been coming to the latest PlayStation console. Unexpectedly, this trend seems to be continuing once again in October as one of the PS3's best indie games is gearing up for a re-release.

Within recent days, a new leak has suggested that Hotline Miami and its sequel, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, will both soon be arriving on PS5. The reason for this belief is because trophy lists for both games recently appeared online. Currently, publisher Devolver Digital hasn't confirmed publicly that the Hotline Miami series will be releasing for PS5, but the legitimacy of this leak leaves little reason to doubt that it will be happening.

As mentioned, Hotline Miami first released for both PS3 and PS Vita back in 2013 and were later followed by Hotline Miami 2, which rolled out in 2015. Since this time, both titles have become cult classics and are often cited as some of the best indie games ever made. Given their ongoing popularity, it's not shocking to see that Devolver Digital would look to also bring each game to PS5, especially since they've also come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, and even Google Stadia over the past few years in one bundle called Hotline Miami Collection. While many PlayStation fans have likely already played the Hotline Miami games in the past decade, having them on PS5 keeps them easily accessible moving forward, which is only a good thing.

Hotline Miami

"Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you'll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence.

Rely on your wits to choreograph your way through seemingly impossible situations as you constantly find yourself outnumbered by vicious enemies. The action is unrelenting and every shot is deadly so each move must be quick and decisive if you hope to survive and unveil the sinister forces driving the bloodshed. Hotline Miami's unmistakable visual style, a driving soundtrack, and a surreal chain of events will have you question your own thirst for blood while pushing you to the limits with a brutally unforgiving challenge."

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

"Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

Blistering combat against punishing opposition will require intense focus as new variables, weapons, and methods of execution are introduced throughout the struggle. Let the striking colors of an unmistakable visual style wash over as you meticulously cut down those that would stand between you and the ultimate meaning behind the massacre. This is the finale, this is the unquestionable end."