Marvel's Spider-Man 2 TV Spot Revealed by PlayStation

Prior to the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the end of this month, PlayStation has released a new promotional TV spot for the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 game. By all accounts, Spider-Man 2 is going to be the biggest exclusive that PlayStation has released throughout 2023. While there have been other great titles on PS5 like MLB The Show 23, Final Fantasy XVI, and Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores, Spider-Man is easily the biggest franchise that PlayStation has in its catalog. As a result, it looks like Sony isn't sparing any expenses when it comes to the game's marketing.

In total, this new TV spot for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lasts a minute and prominently features both Spider-Men (Peter Parker and Miles Morales) taking on Venom, who is poised to be the game's main antagonist. The trailer doesn't only show off this huge fight in the middle of the streets of New York City, but it also touches on some of the larger story arcs that will likely be seen in Spider-Man 2. It's also worth stressing that what's seen in this trailer also won't be in Spider-Man 2 proper as this video was only made for marketing purposes.

You can get a look at this new video for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right here:

When Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Out?

(Photo: PlayStation)

If you haven't already been counting down the days until release, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to finally arrive on PS5 on Friday, October 20. Prior to that time on October 16, we'll have an official review of the game to share with you here on ComicBook.com. To tide you over until then, you can learn more about what Spider-Man 2 will have in store via its official description from PlayStation attached below.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."

Features