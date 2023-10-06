Sony Pictures Core Perk Gives PlayStation Plus Subscribers Free Movies

Sony has expanded its PlayStation Plus subscription service further this week by adding a new perk for those who subscribe to the highest tier. Dubbed "Sony Pictures Core," this new perk is a reworking of something that was available previously called Bravia Core. For most people, it means that they'll have the option to buy or rent select movies which isn't much of a perk at all considering how you can do that anywhere, but for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, it means you've got some free movies waiting for you for as long as you're subscribed.

The Bravia Core offer this perk is adapted from previously allowed users to watch Sony Pictures films on Bravia TVs and Xperia devices, but from that restriction alone, it's already an extremely limited offer. As such, it's been rebranded and repurposed. Now, it'll be called "Sony Pictures Core," and all PlayStation users can take advantage of it one way or another even if the top-most PS Plus subscribers get the best deal.

Sony Pictures Core

Whether you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber or not, you should now be able to access Sony Pictures Core on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife were some of the ones mentioned by PlayStation that'll be available to buy or rent from the platform now that it's live, but there are some extra perks at play, too, that might be beneficial to PlayStation users.

Those include early access to some movies, namely Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story in this case. PlayStation said to expect newer films like this one to be available "during an exclusive, early access window." Buying the movie through this platform will also net you a voucher for credit towards a purchase inside of Gran Turismo 7.

But the real perk here is reserved for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. While the platform itself will feature over 2,000 movies to buy or rent, PlayStation said. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to access a fraction of that for free.

"If you're a PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe member, you'll get access to a curated catalog of up to 100 movies through the Sony Pictures Core app to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of your membership. The catalog, which will be ad-free and updated periodically, features movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. There will also be additional benefits for all PlayStation Plus members, so stay tuned for more details."

PlayStation said it plans to "evolve the offerings and benefits of Sony Pictures Core over time" through things like new movies and even content from the anime platform Crunchyroll, though details on what those expansions look like haven't been shared at this time.