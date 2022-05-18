PlayStation Users Get Special Fortnite Rewards

✖

PlayStation and Epic Games are running a special Fortnite players to obtain special in-game rewards, but they'll only be obtained if the community works together to achieve certain goals before the offer ends. The pair announced the promotion this week and advertised the prizes that'll be given out as well as the challenges that they're locked behind. This PlayStation x Fortnite event is live now and will be available for just under five days barring any surprise extensions.

The new rewards were revealed on Wednesday by the official Fortnite Twitter account with a special site set up, too, to track the progress made by the community. The first two rewards are a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme and a loading screen, the second set consists of PlayStation Network avatars and a weapon wrap, and the final set includes more avatars and an in-game glider.

To get that first bundle, you'll have to play in either the normal battle royale mode or Zero Build in either the Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads matches. No limited-time modes or anything else counts. The first two rewards are unlocked by the community surviving a total of 15 million storm circles, the second set is unlocked at 30 million, and the final at 42 million.

You can track the progress made here, but it's not looking good already for Fortnite players. With several hours passed now since the promotion was revealed, we're currently only sitting at 2% on the meter which puts it far away from the first stage of rewards and even farther away from the final one. Some players questioned in the replies to the tweet how they were supposed to hit this mark before the event ends, and based on what we've seen from previous trackers like this, progress does appear to be moving slowly. It's still just Wednesday, however, with much more progress to be made as we get closer to the weekend.

To get started in your contributions to this goal, you have to first sign into your PlayStation account and then your Epic Games account to make sure everything is properly linked. Only then will your contributions count, so be sure to do that before your next few Fortnite matches.