Two PlayStation Games Shutting Down Tomorrow

Two PlayStation games -- one game available on PS4 and one available on both PS4 and PS5 -- are both shutting down tomorrow. At one time, it was rare for games to shut down. Not only because most games didn't have online elements or licenses that could expire, but because far fewer games released in general. In the present day, games are shutting down all the time due to server costs and expiring licenses. It's not as notable as it used to be, but it's not everyday you lose access to two games in the same day.

One of the two games shutting down tomorrow is Lemnis Gate from developer Ratloop Games Canada and publisher Frontier Foundry, a self-described turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter that only released in September 28, 2021. In other words, it's not very old, but also apparently not very popular. The game was removed from sale back on April 11, and as of tomorrow, it will not longer be playable for those who do own it as its servers will be taken down. This shutdown impacts not just PS4 and PS5 gamers, but PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S users as well.

"Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based, multiplayer combat strategy FPS," reads an official blurb about the game. "Over five alternating turns taking place in a 25" time-loop, you are called to master the unique abilities of a varied cast of deep-space operatives and outskill, outsmart, and outmanoeuvre your opponent in mind-bending, four-dimensional battles."

The second game shutting down tomorrow is Dreadnought, which was actually supposed to shutdown back on March 19, but this date was extended back in December to July 11. Released back in 2018 by developers Six Foot and YAGER, and published by the former and Grey Box, Dreadnought is a free-to-play shooter centered around team-based, capital ship combat. It is/was the more popular games of the two, but not popular enough to keep going. Its shutdown will impact both PlayStation gamers, as well as Steam gamers, where the game has always been more popular.

