LeBron James Shares New Video Showing Off Custom PS5 Console

NBA superstar LeBron James has today shared a new video on social media showing off his own custom PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, Sony announced a new collab with James that would see the PlayStation brand clashing with the world-renowned sports icon. Now, prior to the release of this new PS5 console later in the week, James himself has shown off what the hardware looks like in-hand.

Posted to his official Twitter account, James highlighted the PS5 that features iconography and wording that ties back in with the basketball star's career. Over the course of the brief video, James gushed about what it was like to have a collab like this with PlayStation and what it means to him on a personal level. He also added at the end of the clip that he would definitely be putting the PS5 to use later today.

"This is insane right here. You guys don't understand. Being a kid from Akron, having a collaboration with PlayStation? Oh my goodness," James said in the video. "I gotta give a special shoutout to PlayStation, you guys are unbelievable for this collaboration. This is so dope. [...] Y'all know I'm gonna be gamin' all day today, all night."

While this new PS5 might seem like a custom unit made only for LeBron, Sony is actually selling the controller and face plates for this unit on its PlayStation Direct website. The PS5 console covers for this LeBron James unit happen to retail for $64.99 apiece while the DualSense controller runs for $79.99. Currently, all of these accessories are available for pre-order and will begin shipping out later this week on July 27. Additionally, Sony also recently announced a new array of PS5 accessories tied to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that will also go live for purchase at the end of this week.

