New Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller Revealed

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed PlayStation 5 console has been revealed. Later this year, PlayStation will release one of the biggest games of the year, if not the entire console generation with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. PlayStation managed to secure an incredibly lucrative deal a number of years ago to allow Insomniac Games to develop Spider-Man games exclusively for its console and it has moved a lot of people to buy PS4 and PS5 consoles just to experience Peter Parker and Miles Morales' stories. While the first two games have released on PC, they came years after their initial launches.

If you've been holding off on buying a PS5 (or simply weren't able to get one for the first couple of years), PlayStation has a pretty good deal for you. PlayStation is releasing a limited edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 console bundle and it looks pretty slick. The console is red and black, with black consuming most of the console to represent the symbiote taking over Spider-Man's costume. The signature white spider logo is also visible on the console and it will come with a controller with a similar design, largely black, with a little bit of red. If you already have a PS5, you can still get in on the action. You can purchase the controller separately as well as the detachable PS5 covers that give it its unique look. All of this will release on September 1st and the limited edition console bundle will come with a digital voucher for the game, allowing you to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at release on October 20th. Pre-orders for the accessories and console go live on July 28th.

It's a pretty sweet bonus for Spidey fans and is a nice addition to the limited edition PS4 that was released for the first game. This will also be the first limited edition PS5 console for a PlayStation exclusive game, so it's a special occasion. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also got a brand new story trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, formally introducing us to Harry, Venom, and giving us new looks at all of our heroes.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PS5 on October 20th.