PlayStation Fans Surprised With New Freebie on PS5 and PS4

PlayStation users have been surprised this weekend with a new free download for a popular exclusive that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Generally speaking, Sony is no stranger to giving PlayStation fans free games and other goodies on a monthly basis. More often than not, though, many of these free offers are typically tied to services such as PlayStation Plus, which means that they aren't necessarily "free" as they require a paid membership to obtain. Luckily, this hasn't proven to be true with PlayStation's latest offer, although it still requires the ownership of one particular title to truly take advantage of.

As of now, all PlayStation users can look to download a new skin on the PlayStation Store associated with Sackboy: A Big Adventure. This new cosmetic is based on the character Astro Bot from Astro's Playroom and Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Astro Bot becomes one of numerous characters tied to the PlayStation brand that has come to Sackboy: A Big Adventure with others including Kratos from God of War, Ratchet from Ratchet & Clank, Selene from Returnal, and Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima, to name a few.

The heroes of PlayStation platforming adventures combine with Sackboy’s new out-of-this-world ASTRO BOT Costume! 🚀



Take ASTRO BOT with you on your adventures in Sackboy: A Big Adventure with this FREE COSTUME available to download from March 8th. pic.twitter.com/TCyaxZ2YbD — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) March 4, 2024

Perhaps the biggest surprise here is that Sackboy: A Big Adventure continues to be supported with new content in this manner. Originally released in tandem with the launch of the PlayStation 5 back in 2020, developer Sumo Digital has since largely ended its support for Sackboy: A Big Adventure following the release of the game's PC port in 2022. To see that new skins for the platformer are still coming about in 2024 is a bit of a shock, but this is surely just a one-off instance that isn't a tease of bigger things to come.

Are you going to snag this new Astro Bot skin in Sackboy: A Big Adventure for yourself now that it's free on the PlayStation Store? And is this skin's addition going to prompt you to play (or perhaps replay) the game?